UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $208,000 in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 64,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fanhua stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. Fanhua Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

