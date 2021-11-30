UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $115,000 Position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Qudian by 189.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,297,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after buying an additional 3,469,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qudian by 20.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,196,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,545 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Qudian by 59.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,811,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 675,824 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Qudian by 319.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,310,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 997,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Qudian by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 37,533 shares during the last quarter. 23.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE QD opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 24.60 and a quick ratio of 24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. Qudian Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84.

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

