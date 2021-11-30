UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,089 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 81,825 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth $1,217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at $1,177,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 3.9% in the second quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,680,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63,275 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth about $813,000. 7.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMA stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Banco Macro S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $847.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

