UBS Group Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,720 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) target price on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,733 ($22.64) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,640 ($21.43) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.15) to GBX 1,523 ($19.90) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,707.40 ($22.31).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,294.50 ($16.91) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 1,158 ($15.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,451.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,455.04. The company has a market capitalization of £35.55 billion and a PE ratio of -18.76.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

