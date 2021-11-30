UGAS Hits Market Cap of $1.42 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UGAS has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $395,673.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UGAS alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00045350 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008159 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.91 or 0.00235130 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00088459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.