UIL Limited (UTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

UIL Limited (LON:UTL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

UTL stock opened at GBX 240.70 ($3.14) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. UIL has a 1 year low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 286.80 ($3.75). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 257.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 263.38. The firm has a market cap of £202.14 million and a PE ratio of 1.72.

In other news, insider David Shillson bought 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £11,639.70 ($15,207.34).

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

