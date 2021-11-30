UMA Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,165 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.43. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 70.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

