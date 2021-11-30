UMA Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,427 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.9% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 72,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,659,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 849,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,719,000 after acquiring an additional 28,237 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $111.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.63. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.