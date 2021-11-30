UMA Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,571 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $552.50 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $560.78. The stock has a market cap of $244.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $487.12 and a 200 day moving average of $442.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.73.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

