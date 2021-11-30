UMA Financial Services Inc. Purchases 118 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% in the second quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 60,721 shares during the period.

IJS opened at $103.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.74. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.44 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

