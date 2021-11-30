UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 2,990 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $29,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $100.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average is $102.17. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

