UMB Bank N A MO Buys 1,738 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Broadcom by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Broadcom by 23.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $1,299,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO opened at $564.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $232.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.74 and a fifty-two week high of $577.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 106.82%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.96.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.