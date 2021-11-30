UMB Bank N A MO Buys 35,934 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 994,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,934 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.7% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $73,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 340,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.