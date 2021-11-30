UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 3,821 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 383,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.9% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $38,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Chevron by 57.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 50,251 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Chevron by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 240,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10.6% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $114.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $221.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.05. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.23.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

