UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 7,918 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 422,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $20,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 160.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Duke Realty by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRE opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.18. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $60.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.09%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

