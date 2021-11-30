UMB Bank N A MO Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,420 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average of $52.02.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

