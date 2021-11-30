UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Sells $23,190.00 in Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $23,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:UMH traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 516,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,274. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.11. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in UMH Properties by 1,234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UMH shares. Aegis upped their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.