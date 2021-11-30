Unido EP (UDO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.73 Million

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a total market cap of $10.73 million and $1.09 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00066911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00071891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00094626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,627.78 or 0.08080803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,356.79 or 1.00153686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021886 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,905,234 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

