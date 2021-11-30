Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,750 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on Unilever in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,240.91 ($55.41).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,895 ($50.89) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £100.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,913.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,091.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

