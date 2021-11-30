Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 56,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,476,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 123,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $239.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.37. The company has a market cap of $153.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $247.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

