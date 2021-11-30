Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.9% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $40,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $239.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.37. The company has a market cap of $153.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $247.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

