United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UBSI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of UBSI opened at $36.55 on Friday. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,530,000 after buying an additional 1,660,650 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,256,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,157,000 after purchasing an additional 656,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,801,000 after buying an additional 315,165 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 431.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 267,278 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.