United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

United Fire Group has increased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years. United Fire Group has a dividend payout ratio of 39.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $526.70 million, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.09. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $248.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.90 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director George D. Milligan acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,515.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $143,767.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $844,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.