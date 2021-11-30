United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 893,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 5,585,320 shares.The stock last traded at $47.46 and had previously closed at $50.17.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.