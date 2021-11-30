Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) Short Interest Update

Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of UTRX opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28. Unitronix has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.71.

Unitronix Company Profile

Unitronix Corp. engages in the development and marketing of mineral potential assessment software tool for the mineral exploration and mining industries. It sells product under the Geo-Sleuth brand. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

