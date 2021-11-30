Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Senior Officer Penne Ann Goplerud Sells 150,000 Shares

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) Senior Officer Penne Ann Goplerud sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.99, for a total value of C$298,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$519,064.12.

TSE:URE traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.90. 394,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,150. Ur-Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.66 and a twelve month high of C$2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$410.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.