Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Bank of America

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.47.

Shares of Vale stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,801,563. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. On average, analysts predict that Vale will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Vale by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577,497 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Vale by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,635 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

