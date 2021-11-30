Valhi, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Valhi has decreased its dividend payment by 41.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Valhi has a payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Valhi alerts:

Shares of VHI opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. Valhi has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $766.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $578.90 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.68%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valhi stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.