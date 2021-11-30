Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $67.28

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.28, but opened at $63.59. Valneva shares last traded at $64.39, with a volume of 310 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valneva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

