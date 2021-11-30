VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,755 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 75.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 24,761 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 7,255.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 1,450.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 31,879 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter.

PPH stock opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1-year low of $64.86 and a 1-year high of $77.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

