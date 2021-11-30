Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 484,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,375 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $74,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 286,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,944,000 after buying an additional 13,706 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.33. 70,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,975. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $168.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

