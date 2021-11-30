Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Holdings Increased by Refined Wealth Management

Refined Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up approximately 17.1% of Refined Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $21,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,203,000 after purchasing an additional 90,512 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,370,000. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1,261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 54,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 50,210 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $86.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.24. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $66.71 and a 1 year high of $88.49.

