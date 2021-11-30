Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1,105.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,786 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75.

