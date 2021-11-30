Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Boosted by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.02. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

