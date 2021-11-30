Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 26,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 678,922 shares.The stock last traded at $77.34 and had previously closed at $78.07.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,518,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,160,000 after purchasing an additional 213,129 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,294,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,926,000 after purchasing an additional 887,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,019,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,256,000 after buying an additional 217,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,679,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,101,000 after buying an additional 46,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,281,000 after buying an additional 641,665 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

