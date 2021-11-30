Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRKA opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Troika Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $4.00.

Troika Media Group Profile

Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

