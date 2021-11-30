Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRKA opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Troika Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $4.00.
Troika Media Group Profile
