Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $926,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,471,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 550.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $615,000.

BATS VFMO opened at $135.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.75.

