Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Maverix Metals were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,267,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 754,763 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 310,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $675.26 million, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 47.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.