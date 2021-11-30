Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,555,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,202,000. GenTrust LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,203,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,022,000 after acquiring an additional 292,368 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,305,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,085,000 after acquiring an additional 210,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 27,041.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 126,553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPL stock opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.53. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

