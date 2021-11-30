Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Raised by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 7.5% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $319.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

