Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is First Financial Corp IN’s 3rd Largest Position

First Financial Corp IN lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $452.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $429.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $328.80 and a twelve month high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

