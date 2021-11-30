Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 250,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,759 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 189.4% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $102.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $105.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.32 and a 200 day moving average of $101.42.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

