Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,554 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $108.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.59. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.