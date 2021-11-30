Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,100 shares, an increase of 179.4% from the October 31st total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $78.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.92. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $80.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

