Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,100 shares, an increase of 179.4% from the October 31st total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $78.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.92. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $80.19.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
