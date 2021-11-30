Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Position Reduced by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.2% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.4% during the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $61.28. 37,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,901. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

