Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $238.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.54 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.