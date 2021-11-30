Vanilla Network Price Hits $5.87 on Top Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $3.84 million and $7,989.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.87 or 0.00010245 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00066733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00072195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,722.04 or 0.08238836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00095300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,408.68 or 1.00164469 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00021882 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 798,264 coins and its circulating supply is 653,649 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.