Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s Quiet Period Will End on November 30th (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:VTYX) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, November 30th. Ventyx Biosciences had issued 9,472,656 shares in its initial public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $151,562,496 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VTYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VTYX opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

