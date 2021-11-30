Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Down to $31.47

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.47, but opened at $28.70. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 13 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.33. As a group, analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,475,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,170,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,008,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 52,857.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 313,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,079,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.