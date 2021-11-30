Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Asset Management Advisors LLC

Asset Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,125 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 8.7% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after buying an additional 6,958,789 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $382,833,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after buying an additional 4,271,210 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after buying an additional 3,636,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,979,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.00. 237,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,700,928. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $211.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

